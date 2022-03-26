Frederick County deputy shoots, injures man who allegedly threw something at deputies

Department officials say the incident came during an attempt to serve a warrant. The man was shot after allegedly hurling an object at responding deputies.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A man is injured after being shot by a deputy Friday night after he allegedly threw something at Frederick County law enforcement personnel who were trying to serve a warrant.

Frederick County deputies said a domestic violence protective order was served to 22-year-old Jacob Christian Wilford early Friday evening. The man returned to the residence later where he allegedly assaulted responding deputies and was subsequently shot.

Wilford was ordered by the department to stay away from the property located in the 300 block of East Mountain Road in Knoxville, Maryland, and the occupants of the residence.

Around 11:15 p.m. a call was made to the sheriff's office stating Wilford was at the property and needed to be removed.

Once on scene, deputies located Wilford hiding behind a shed on the property. He was ordered to come out when he allegedly assaulted responding deputies by throwing something at them. The object was not identified.

One deputy fired a single shot from his service weapon and struck Wilford in the arm, officials said.

First aid was administered at the scene before Wilford was transported by Frederick County EMS to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma for treatment where he is listed in stable condition.