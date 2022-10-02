x
Man hit by metro train while leaning over platform edge, WMATA says

The man remained on the platform and was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

WASHINGTON — A man who was leaning over a platform at the Fort Totten Metro Station was hit by a train car Friday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). 

The incident happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the metro station in Northeast D.C. 

WMATA spokesperson Ian Jannetta says the man was leaning over the platform edge when he was hit by an inbound Green Line train. The man remained on the platform and was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

While officials handled the incident, Yellow and Green Line trains were forced to single track between Fort Totten and Georgia Avenue. Single-tracking has since ended. 

