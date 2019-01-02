WASHINGTON — A man receives four consecutive life sentences in the horrifying deaths of members of the Savopoulos family and their housekeeper, a judge ruled Friday.

Daron Wint was convicted of 20 counts of murder, kidnapping, extortion, and arson. He was a welder at the Savopoulos family company, American Iron Works, in Prince George’s County, Maryland until he was fired.

Savvas, Amy, and their 10-year-old son Phillip Savopoulos, and their housekeeper, Vera Figueroa, were kidnapped and murdered inside their home in the wealthy Woodley Park D.C. neighborhood in May of 2015.

Wint held the four for $40,000 in ransom.

He tied up Phillip and Figueroa with duct tape and zip ties, and then captured Amy and Savvas as they came home. He held the four overnight until Savvas’ assistant left a bag of cash in the garage, and then murdered all four and set the house on fire.

RELATED: DC Mansion Murders defendant found guilty on all counts

Firefighters found the murder victims in two different rooms after responding to calls for flames shooting out of the windows of the stately home.

Detectives found Wint’s DNA on a pizza crust and a knife inside the house, and a hair that matched him in the bedroom with Phillip Savopoulos’ badly burned body.

He serve four consecutive life sentences in prison in D.C.