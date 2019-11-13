PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County police responded to a reported shooting in Beltsville, Maryland Tuesday afternoon, and found a man inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

Around 4:40 p.m. officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 3500 block of Powder Mill Road, where they found a man in a car with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is the third fatal incident where men were found shot in cars in Prince George's County in one week. Detectives are actively working to establish suspects and motives in all three cases. They have not said that the three incidents are related.

On Nov. 7, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 6200 block of Hilmar Circle around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, police discovered an unresponsive man sitting in a car with gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 34-year-old Edrian Hernandez of Silver Spring.

On Nov. 5, around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Lake Arbor Way and Fairlakes Place. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Trey Scotland of Bowie.

The investigations are ongoing and police ask anyone with any information to call 1-866-411-TIPS or contact @PGCrimeSolvers.

RELATED: Man found shot in a car in District Heights

RELATED: Man found shot in a car in Lake Arbor, Maryland

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.