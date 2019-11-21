WASHINGTON — Detectives are trying to establish a motive after they found a man unresponsive on a sidewalk in Capitol Heights with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said they originally responded to the 5700 block of Rollins Lane in Capitol Heights around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday for the call of a shooting. When they got there, they said they found a man unresponsive on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police are trying to determine both a motive and suspects in this homicide. They're asking anyone with information to call 1 (866) 411-TIPS.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Additionally, a suspect has been arrested for the murder of a 32-year-old man outside a recording studio in Woodbridge, Virginia early Monday morning.

Police said on Monday around 1 a.m., the suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Cinquan Blakney, was involved in an altercation at the DMV Studios in the 1400 block of Old Bridge Road. During the fight, the victim, identified as 32-year-old Tristan Sellers, was shot and killed.

When police got to the scene, they said they found Sellers unresponsive in the parking lot area. Officials then pronounced Sellers dead at the scene. Police said no other injuries were reported as a result of the fight.

Police later identified the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. Blakney was apprehended at an apartment in the 8000 block of Greenbelt Station Parkway in Greenbelt, Maryland by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday, police said.

Blakney has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, police said.

His court date is pending and he's currently in custody in Maryland.

