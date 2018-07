WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- An ongoing investigation into a fatal stabbing at the Friendship Heights Metro Station may distract commuters early Tuesday morning.

Metropolitan Police confirm a man was fatally stabbed at the station around 1:30 a.m.

So far police are releasing few details about the incident.

MPD and Metro Transit Police units are still on the scene, however it is unclear how or if their presence will affect operations at the station this morning.

