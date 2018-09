CAMP SPRINGS, Md. -- A man is dead after losing control of a hearse and crashing it into a pole in Camp Springs Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Old Branch Ave and Allentown Rd., according to Prince George's County police.

The investigation shows that the driver lost control of the hearse and then hit a pole. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the hearse was not carrying a casket at the time of the crash.

