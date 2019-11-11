WASHINGTON — A man died at the Arlington County Detention Facility early Monday morning, officials said.

Police said Jitesh Patel, 43, was found unconscious in his cell at the facility. Deputies and nurses began resuscitation efforts before fire department rescue units arrived, according to an Arlington County press release.

Patel was pronounced dead around 6 a.m.

Patel had been incarcerated since July 26, 2018. He was awaiting trial after being charged with a homicide.

The cause of death will be determined by the Office of t he Chief Medical Examiner. The death is being investigated by the Arlington County Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

In September 2018, a 68-year-old inmate died after he experienced a medical emergency in Fairfax County.

Authorities investigated the in-custody death of 68-year-old Haywood Summers. Police said he was taken from the infirmary at Fairfax Adult Detention Center to the hospital on Sept. 6, 2018

Summers had been in jail since Sept. 4.

According to Fairfax County police the man experienced a medical emergency at the hospital around 5:25 p.m. Staff at the hospital performed CPR, however were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at 6:03 p.m.

Authorities said there were no signs of foul play. The sheriff's and police department are both working together to collect information surrounding the issue.

