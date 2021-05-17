x
Police: Man is dead following a shooting in Prince George's County

Police responded to the 8000 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Langley Park.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead following a shooting in Langely Park, Maryland, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Police responded to the 8000 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Langley Park at around 5:30 p.m. 

Once police arrived on the scene, they located a male suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The male was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Detectives are working on the scene to establish suspect(s) and a possible motive in this fatal shooting. 

If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

