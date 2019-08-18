WASHINGTON — Washington, D.C. fire officials have extinguished a fire in Northwest, D.C.

According to D.C. Fire, a child and an adult male were removed from the home in critical condition. Officials confirmed that the adult male has died. Police said the child is alive and intubated.

Officials said a woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two MPD officers were also transported for evaluation.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire is in the 700 block of Kennedy St., Northwest in a two-story row house.

