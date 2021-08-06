CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If you need a little bit of luck, you may want to stand near Michael Worsham of Chesapeake.
The Virginia Lottery said Friday that the small business owner won $1 million when he scratched an Extreme Millions lottery ticket.
But wait, there's more!
The win was the second big one for Worsham who won $2.5 million in 2014 after he bought a scratch-off ticket. (The $2.5 million was the top prize.)
“I thought maybe I’d won a hundred dollars,” Worsham said after his more recent win. “I looked at it again and said, ‘This is a million!’”
Lottery officials said Worsham, who is a small business owner, bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 1488 Butts Station Road.
The prizes for Extreme Millions range from $30 to $10 million, including a $1 million second prize. The $10 million prize is the largest prize offered in any Virginia Lottery Scratcher game.
Worsham had the option of taking the full $1 million over the course of 30 years or taking a one-time cash option of $657,030 before taxes. He chose the cash option. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
The odds of winning the top prize of $10 million are 1 in 2,937,600.
Worsham said he plans to invest his winnings and take care of his children.
The Virginia Lottery said it generates more than $2 million per day for the state's K-12 public schools. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, lottery customers helped generate more than $765 million in funding for public education.