Michael Worsham scratched a ticket and won $1 million. It's a repeat in the luck department for him. Worsham bought a ticket in 2014 and won $2.5 million.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If you need a little bit of luck, you may want to stand near Michael Worsham of Chesapeake.

The Virginia Lottery said Friday that the small business owner won $1 million when he scratched an Extreme Millions lottery ticket.

But wait, there's more!

The win was the second big one for Worsham who won $2.5 million in 2014 after he bought a scratch-off ticket. (The $2.5 million was the top prize.)

“I thought maybe I’d won a hundred dollars,” Worsham said after his more recent win. “I looked at it again and said, ‘This is a million!’”

Lottery officials said Worsham, who is a small business owner, bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 1488 Butts Station Road.

The prizes for Extreme Millions range from $30 to $10 million, including a $1 million second prize. The $10 million prize is the largest prize offered in any Virginia Lottery Scratcher game.

Worsham had the option of taking the full $1 million over the course of 30 years or taking a one-time cash option of $657,030 before taxes. He chose the cash option. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

The odds of winning the top prize of $10 million are 1 in 2,937,600.

Worsham said he plans to invest his winnings and take care of his children.