WASHINGTON -- A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 6-month-old died after receiving burn injuries, Metropolitan police said.

On September 5, police officers responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Valley Terrance, Southeast D.C. When they arrived, officers found 6-month-old Brooklynn Zakiyaa Hill-Davis with apparent burn injuries.

The baby was transported to a local hospital where she died 5 days later after all life-saving efforts failed.

RELATED: 6-month-old baby dies from burn injuries, death ruled a homicide

Her remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy was performed. The cause of the death was complications of thermal injuries.

Bobby Reginald Davis, Jr., of Southeast, D,C. was charged with first degree-felony murder.

© 2018 WUSA