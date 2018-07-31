STAFFORD, Va. -- A man has been arrested and charged for not returning a vehicle that he borrowed from an elderly woman and did not return it, said Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

On July 19, 2018, Deputy Karl Warnick responded to a residence on North Pointe Drive for a previous larceny incident.

An elderly woman said 49-year-old Kenneth Jerome Brown Sr. of Fredericksburg, Va. came to her home to ask to borrow her car. Brown is an employee of the tree service company that comes to her home every year.

He asked her to use her vehicle to do a side job at another location the following day. She agreed to let him use the vehicle if he returned it the next day.

She tried to contact Brown on numerous occasions, but never heard from him, so she called the police.

Deputy Warnick was able to reach Brown and told him to return the vehicle immediately. Brown called the victim and promised to return the vehicle by July 24, 2018. Brown did not make deadline.

The resident called the Sheriff's Office again. This time, the deputy was unable to reach Brown.

Brown was taken into custody on July 25, 2018 after deputies responded to a call regarding a man laying on the ground on Route 3.

When they arrived, the saw that Brown was responsive, but learned that he was unauthorized to use a motor vehicle.

He told police where the vehicle was. It was found at a motel in Spotsylvania County near Lake Anna.

Brown was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of unauthorized use and driving revoked.

© 2018 WUSA