STAFFORD CO., Va. -- A 24-year-old man is behind bars Tuesday night after an apparent road rage incident.

According to Stafford Co. police, it started in the area of Corporate Drive in North Stafford at the Quantico Corporate Center.

One speeding driver began tailgating another driver before 6 p.m. The two drivers began to tangle each other before traveling side-by-side on Route 1 south.

That’s when driver Oscar Martinez pulled out a gun and fired three rounds into the other car at 5:52 p.m.

The second driver was unhurt, but nearly every side window in his car was shattered.

The two drivers pulled over and flagged down a Sheriff’s Deputy, who called additional deputies. Martinez told officers that the other man pointed something that looked like a gun at him, but officers did not find a weapon on the man or in his car.

Martinez was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle, shooting a moving vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm.

