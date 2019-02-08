ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department has arrested someone who was impersonating a public official.

The police department said this individual was extorting money from businesses, particularity businesses that are Hispanic-owned.

The police department held a press conference to discuss the impersonator. In attendance was the Chief of Police, County Executive Pittman, and Multicultural Affairs Officer for Anne Arundel County Sergio Polanco.

In June, another person in Maryland was arrested for impersonating an office. This 54-year-old man was arrested and charged after impersonating a police officer in Baltimore.

Timothy Trivett, from Yorktown, Va., was charged for impersonating a police officer and for possessing multiple handguns after a Maryland state trooper observed him attempting the stop, officials said.

Police said Trivett was the only occupant of a Chevy Impala that had blue and white flashing lights. He tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Honda Accord on the outer loop of I-695 at Green Spring Ave., in Baltimore.

The state trooper immediately pulled behind the Impala, made contact with the impersonating officer and then identified him as Trivett.

Police said Trivett was wearing what looked like police equipment, body armor and a uniform.

