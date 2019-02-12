WASHINGTON — One man is dead, a man and woman are injured and the suspect has been charged with first-degree murder after Friday's triple shooting in Southeast.

Police said around 10:50 p.m. Friday, police went to the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast after hearing gunshots. When they got there, they found a man and a woman who'd been shot. They also found another man with gunshot wounds at a nearby fire station.

Police said when emergency services personnel got there, they pronounced one of the men dead. The other man and woman were taken to the hospital. They're expected to be OK.

The decedent has been identified as Michael Cunningham, 28, from Northeast D.C. Police arrested 25-year-old Devin Hill on Sunday and charged him with first-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Additionally, D.C. Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Buena Vista neighborhood Saturday night.

Police officials said they were called to the 2800 Block of Shipley Terrace at approximately 7:56 pm, where a male was found unconscious and not breathing.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old DeAngelo Ross of Southeast.

Police say there is no current suspect information and the motive of the crime is unknown.

RELATED: National Zoo increases security following two nearby shootings

RELATED: Man dead after second shooting in less than 24 hours for SE neighborhood

RELATED: 2 juveniles shot blocks away from National Zoo, police say

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.