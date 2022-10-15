x
Man accused of trying to smother woman to death with pillow in Ashburn

Investigators said the woman reported to deputies that a man she knows tried to smother her with a pillow and believed he was trying to kill her.
Credit: Jess Arnold
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man is facing charges for allegedly trying to smother a woman to death with a pillow, authorities said.

On Oct. 13, deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the 21800 block of Parsells Ridge Court in Ashburn for a report of an assault around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators said the woman reported to deputies that a man she knows tried to smother her with a pillow and believed he was trying to kill her. The woman was able to fight off the man and escape the residence.

Deputies identified Dennen as the suspect and found him on foot a few blocks away. He was placed under arrest without incident.

Steven F. Dennen, 51, of Ashburn, Virginia, was charged with attempted second-degree murder and assault.  

Dennen is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bail. 

