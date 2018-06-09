BOYDS, Md. -- Tyler Tessier, the man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend was found dead in his jail cell, according to Montgomery County police.

Police said Tessier was found hanging in his cell around 4:55 a.m. at the Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation Thursday morning. He had tied a bedsheet around the edge of the top bunk bed and the other end around his neck, authorities stated.

An offficer and EMS tried to help save his life, however he could not be revived.

The following statement was released: “This morning inmate Tyler Tessier was woken up at 4:00 a.m. to prepare for court. He took a shower until approximately 4:15 a.m. He returned to his cell to dress and was observed there during the 4:36 a.m. round. Breakfast was then served at 4:45 a.m. During the next round at 4:55 a.m. he was discovered hanging in his cell. He had tied a bedsheet around the edge of the top bunk and the other end around his neck. The officer untied the end around the inmate’s neck and immediately began life-saving measures. A medical emergency was called and medical staff responded to assist. Medical assistance was provided until EMS arrived and took over life-saving measures at 5:13 a.m. Inmate Tessier could not be revived and at 5:32 a.m. EMS terminated resuscitation.”

Opening statements in his trial were supposed to start Thursday.

Laura Wallen, a 31-year-old Howard County school teacher was reported missing last September. The Wilde Lake High School teacher never showed up for the first day of school.

Her body was later found in a wooded field area in Damascus in a shallow grave.

Police said she had been shot in the back of her head and then buried.

Prosecutors said they believe the motive behind the murder of the teacher was a love triangle. Tessier admitted to police that he was engaged to another woman, court documents show. Both women were aware of each other, however believed they were dating him exclusively.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.

RELATED: Pregnant Md. teacher shot, police say 'love triangle' motive in death

© 2018 WUSA