MONTGOMERY, Md. -- Tyler Tessier, the man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend was found dead in his jail cell, WJZ reports.

Sources told the CBS station in Baltimore that 33-year-old man hung himself.

Opening statements in his trial were supposed to start Thursday.

Laura Wallen, a 31-year-old Howard County school teacher was reported missing last September. The Wilde Lake High School teacher never showed up for the first day of school.

Her body was later found in a wooded field area in Damascus in a shallow grave.

Police said she had been shot in the back of her head and then buried.

Prosecutors said they believe the motive behind the murder of the teacher was a love triangle. Tessier admitted to police that he was engaged to another woman, court documents show. Both women were aware of each other, however believed they were dating him exclusively.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.

RELATED: Pregnant Md. teacher shot, police say 'love triangle' motive in death

© 2018 WUSA