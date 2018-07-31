A majority black DC little league team is making history as they head to the championship – but they need help.

The Mamie Johnson League will go to the regional little league tournament in Bristol, CT on Friday, but they need to raise $10,000 to get there.

This marks the first time a majority black team will play in the tournament in 31 years.

The DC team was named after Mamie “Peanut” Johnson, the first female pitcher in the Negro Leagues. The team was created in 2015.

They won the DC Little League Championship after beating out Capitol Hill Little League 14-7 in the title game.

Their mission is "to provide families in Southeast DC, the opportunity to learn and play the game of baseball.”

They’d be the second majority black team to compete in the championship.

The link to donate is here.

