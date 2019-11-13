WASHINGTON — 18-year-old D.C. native Marakah Dennis was found dead in her LSU dorm room in September, with the cause of death unknown. Now, the coroner has released that she died of acute viral meningitis, which is typically a less deadly strain.

Her mother, Lashawn Watson Dennis, said her daughter had received the vaccination against bacterial meningitis in July, a month before she left for college. She thought her daughter was protected.

According to the East Baton Rouge Coroner, Dr. William Clark, and the CDC, there is no vaccination against viral meningitis. That develops from other common viruses like the flu and typically goes away on its own, Clark said.

The coroner is still investigating which origin virus Marakah contracted, but he said the likelihood of discovering a final answer is low unless it was one of the more common viruses.

Lashawn said in her last conversation with her daughter, Marakah had complained of an upset stomach and a headache. Lashawn told her to go to the nurse and drink plenty of water, and Marakah said she would.

The next day, Sept. 17, a detective called Lashawn to tell her Marakah was dead.

"She was such a loving person and was surrounded by love," Lashawn said via Facebook message in September. "The sweetest person you could ever know. So full of life ... never sweated the small stuff."

Lashawn went on to say that her daughter was a forgiving, confident, optimistic person who loved her family and friends.

As Marakah's family grapples with their grief and shock, they have started a non-profit in her memory, called the Pink Rocki Advocacy Foundation. Their goal is to educate young people about self-care during any major transition, like heading to college, the military or their first time away from home.

The goal is to prevent the world from losing another shining star, like Marakah.

Marakah Dennis poses with her family.

