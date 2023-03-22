'It was disgusting. It was heartbreaking' | Loudoun County community calls for unity after historic African American cemetery vandalized

An effort is underway now to install security cameras at the cemetery.

ASHBURN, Va. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said markers at the African American Burial site in Belmont were toppled over and destroyed by vandals and the Jewish memorial was dismantled and tossed into a nearby pond.

Pastor Michelle C. Thomas discovered the damage Monday while visiting her son's grave. In 2020, 16-year-old Fitz Alexander drowned in Goose Creek in Leesburg.

“Unbelievable. Discarded. Our history, our heritage, our memorials just chucked into the pond. It was disgusting. It was offensive. It was heartbreaking,” said Pastor Thomas.

Wednesday morning, residents gathered to rededicate the hallowed ground and begin rebuilding the memorial.

“We do not have a hate crime ordinance. In other words, these types of things happen, where there's not laws to protect citizens, and where there is a tolerance of it. At what point are we going to be serious enough to say, we're going to create a law or ordinance so that we get to hold people accountable?” she asked.

Thomas is advocating for a hate crime law in Loudoun County, but for now, she is raising money to install security cameras at the cemetery. You can donate by clicking here.