Woman dies day after SUV driver hits her in Lorton

The driver of the Chevrolet left the scene but returned a short while later, upon observing the damage to the vehicle.

LORTON, Va. — A 52-year-old woman has died after an SUV driver hit her while she was walking in Lorton, Virginia, Fairfax County police said.

Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton, Virginia, was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. when a driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox going south on Lorton Station Boulevard and hit her in the roadway, police said.

Medics took Oukubazghi to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, and she succumbed to her injuries early Wednesday morning.

Detectives from the department's Crash Reconstruction Unit will present details of the investigation to the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney for possible charges. According to police, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factored in the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.