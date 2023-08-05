'He cared so much about everyone' | Loved ones remember young motorcyclist killed in Lorton crash

Carrington Fitzgerald, 22, was riding his motorcycle along Richmond Highway Saturday when he crashed into a driver who was making a U-turn.

LORTON, Va. — Family and friends are remembering a young Springfield man, who was killed in a crash Saturday night.

Carrington Fitzgerald, 22, was thrown from his motorcycle and killed, after crashing into a Honda Accord. Police say the driver of the Honda had been making a U-turn along Richmond Highway at the intersection of Birch Crest Way.

"He was just a very bright person," said Hailey Shannon.

She told WUSA9 they met in High School and instantly became friends. In April of 2022 they began dating.

"Through everything we just stuck with each other," said Shannon.

She says he loved video games, listening to music and making music.

He also loved cars, like his red mustang that he fixed up, as well as his motorcycle.

Saturday night, he went out for a ride. As time went by, Shannon says she realized she hadn't heard from him.

"I hadn't heard from him for while," she told WUSA9.

She says his Mom texted her, asking if she'd heard from him, and asking if she had heard about a nearby crash.

Shannon says she immediately ran out the door and drove to Richmond Highway and Birch Crest Way.

"I drove there as fast as I probably could have. I was just hoping it wasn't him, but I knew," she said.

Fearing the worst, she asked the first responders if it was Fitzgerald.

"No one would tell me who he was but he drove a green Kawasaki and all of the pieces on the road were green," said Shannon.

She eventually learned it was him, and her heart was shattered.

Even worse, she says neighbors of that intersection have been asking for a traffic light to be put in, for years.

"It really really sucks that the only reason they might do it now, is because someone finally died there. I wish they would have done it sooner," she told WUSA9.