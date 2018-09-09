WASHINGTON -- It’s the last week to check out the loop installation at CityCenterDC.

Created by artists Olivier Girouard and Jonathan Villeneuve, the installation is described as a “a cross between a music box, a zoetrope and a railway handcar,” according to CityCenterDC.

People can sit inside a glowing loop, or zoetrope, and work a lever between them. As they do so, the loop comes alive, moving rapidly from still images that will start to reveal moving fairy tales. Images contained within the Loop are inspired by 13 different fairy tales.

“We wanted to stimulate everyone’s imagination and encourage all to participate, helping people see public space differently,” says Olivier Girouard and Jonathan Villeneuve, designers of Loop.

It was first debuted in Montreal in 2016. The installation is free and open to the public just until September 16. It first came to D.C. on August 8.

CityCenterDC is known for decorating its space per season, debuting banners of beach balls, colored lights, and more.

