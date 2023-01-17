Looking for a job? Visit any Harris Teeter on Jan. 19

The grocery chain is looking to hire hundreds of new associates for full-time and part-time positions in various departments.

WASHINGTON — Grocery chain Harris Teeter is looking to hire hundreds of people to become associates at stores across the company.

According to a release from Harris Teeter, the grocery store will be holding a hiring event at every location on Thursday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Both full-time and part-time positions will be available in retail operations, which include roles such as produce clerks, bakery clerks, plus hourly and salaried leadership roles.

"We are excited to hire full-time, permanent associates who are seeking a career with a purpose," said Lauren Furr, Director of Learning and Development & Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "We are eager to welcome new associates to the Harris Teeter family who will help us live our purpose to enrich lives: one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time.”

The last hiring event Harris Teeter hosted resulted in the chain offering jobs to more than 300 candidates, according to the company.

Harris Teeter says employees are offered benefits aimed at making their lives easier, including:

Health & Wellness

Medical benefits for full-time associates

Free counseling sessions are available 24/7 as well as other mental health resources

Life insurance

Financial

401(k) plans with a company-matched contribution

Saving plans and flexible paycheck delivery options

Profit sharing twice a year

Continuing Education Assistance

Partnerships with Queens University and the University of Phoenix to help associates further their educational opportunities

Educational leave of absence for associates who wish to continue employment with Harris Teeter while away at college

Vacation, Personal Hours & Associate Perks

Paid vacation days, paid personal days plus paid days for jury duty and bereavement

Flexible scheduling

Associate-only discounts on select grocery items

People interested in attending the event on Thursday may visit any Harris Teeter location and speak to an interviewer at the Customer Service Desk.

"The team will interview every candidate and discuss job opportunities in that location," the grocery chain's release reads.

Applicants may visit the Harris Teeter website in advance to see what jobs are available and apply online. The store says this step is preferred but not mandatory for an interview.

