Local crack-of-dawn watch parties planned for King Charles III's coronation

The Pimms & Poppies Chapter of Daughters of the British Empire is hosting a watch party for Saturday's coronation in Alexandria.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — British kings and queens have been crowned at Westminster Abbey since the year 1066. Now, the world is preparing for the first time to watch a coronation together.

Even thousands of miles from London, in the D.C. region, there is still a lot of excitement ahead of the big event. The Pimms and Poppies Chapter of Daughters of the British Empire is one group thrilled about the coronation. Their watch party starts before the sun comes up, at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

"I love it. I love the idea that something that brings the world together is so much better than all of the things that separate us," said Kelly McCarthy, Virginia State President of the Daughters of the British Empire (DBE).

The DBE is a group of women with common interests and British heritage. The nonprofit organization was founded in 1909 and each chapter focuses on fellowship and philanthropy.

McCarthy, who was born and raised in England has only ever known a queen until recently. It has been 70 years since the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

As King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla prepare to enter their new roles, the ceremony is a chance for people around the world to celebrate the royal family and their own heritage.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime event. I wish my grandmother were here to watch this with me," said Heidi Schneble, chapter regent of the Alexandria-based group.

The group's predawn watch party will include festive costumes, fascinators, tiaras and specialty cocktails. Along with food the group will enjoy 'Bloody Camillas' and 'King Charles Coffee.'

All proceeds from the DBE watch party will benefit Meals on Wheels.

Other local events in the region include a watch party at 'Queen Vic' in Northeast, D.C. That event runs from from 6 a.m. until noon. Tickets for tables are sold out, but standing room is available on a first come, first served basis.

The British Embassy is also hosting a celebration to the public on Saturday. Staff members will be handing out tea, cake and prizes outside the Winston Churchill statue.