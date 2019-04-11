WASHINGTON — A local D.C. non-profit, For Love of Children, will host its free 13th annual book festival this Friday, Nov. 8 from 5-7 p.m. at 1301 Pennsylvania Ave. SE.

D.C. students will sift and choose from hundreds of books that they can take back home to read and enjoy.

Local author Heather Burris will give a reading of her children's book, "Hair Like Me", as she tells the story of an African American mother and daughter discovering the true meaning of beauty in their natural hair.

For Love of Children has given away over 1,500 books throughout its years of holding its festivals. They have also served more than 10,000 children through one-on-one tutoring, careers skills training, and college advising-- all for zero cost to low-income D.C. families.

Those looking to attend the event should register online.

