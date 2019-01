A local Springfield hair salon is trying to do their part by giving away free haircuts to furloughed federal workers.

Salon Enclave, located at 6407 Backlick Rd, Springfield is giving free haircuts to people who follow them on Instagram and tag two furloughed friends.

The salon picks one winner a day (Tuesday-Saturday) until the shutdown is over.

They know that "a haircut won't fix everything," but they still want to do their part.