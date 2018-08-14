WASHINGTON -- Top brass at Nestle's headquarters met with local breast feeding advocates on Tuesday.

Area moms delivered a petition with 60,000 signatures.

They want one of the world's largest formula manufacturers to provide more education about the benefits of breast feeding to moms, especially in third world countries.

"I am a mom of four. I breastfed all of my babies and I feel lucky to be able to do that," said local mom Tina Sherman.

According to the US Health Department and Human Services, nutrition in breast milk has many benefits for babies including protection against childhood infections and better survival rates during a baby's first year.

According to the World Health Organization improves IQ, school attendance, and is associated with higher income in adult life.

Sherman says it also means more bonding time.

"That time one-on-one or in my case one-on-two when I had twins, " said Sherman.

Sherman's group, called Mom's Rising and thousand of other moms signed a petition started by actress Alyssa Milano. They are accusing Nestlé aggressively marketing formula to mother's especially in third world countries.

According to the World Health Organization, 800,000 baby's lives could be saved every year if they were breastfed.

These moms want Nestlé to do more to help mom's understand the health benefits of breast feeding.

"I would love to see them do more to promote breastfeeding and less to promote formula," said local mom Gloria Pan.

After a meeting with local moms at Nestlé headquarters in Arlington a spokesperson provided this statement to WUSA9:

"We prioritize the health and wellbeing of babies and welcome the opportunity for meaningful engagement. That is why we have invited them in and offered to listen to their concerns.

Nestlé strongly supports breastfeeding and has not wavered on this position. Nestlé believes that breastfeeding is best for babies. Full stop. We support the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation that calls for exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life, followed by the introduction of adequate nutritious complementary foods along with sustained breastfeeding, up to two years of age and beyond.

Where mothers cannot or choose not to breastfeed, Nestlé believes infant formula provides an important alternative and we continue our commitment to offer products to support mothers who need or choose that option."

