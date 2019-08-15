WASHINGTON, USA — At least 19 people have died by police gunfire since the beginning of 2019 in Maryland and Virginia, according to a database maintained by the Washington Post.

The majority of suspects were armed with weapons ranging from guns to vehicles, the database reports. Police officials in Washington D.C. were unable to provide information on 2019 shootings in the District of Columbia Thursday.

In Maryland:

According to the Post's database, in Maryland six suspects were black, five were white and one was Hispanic.

At least four had known mental health issues.

Eight were armed with guns, three had knives, one had a vehicle and one was unarmed.

Body cams recorded at least four of the 13 Maryland incidents.

In Virginia:

According to the Post's database, in Virginia four of the six suspects who have died by police gunfire in 2019 were white. The races of the other two were not recorded in the data.

One suspect had known mental health issues

Two suspects had guns, two had knives and one had a car.

There is no body camera evidence that has been released in any of the Virginia shootings.

