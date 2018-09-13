WASHINGTON -- A Category 1 hurricane made landfall in the Carolinas early Friday morning with wind gusts of up to 115 miles per hour. You can watch the latest live video feed in the player above. Florence has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, but surges and flooding is still a major concern in South Carolina.

Because Florence's track went in a more southern direction, the impact on the D.C. metropolitan area has been reduced. It will being some rain and showers to the area.

You can keep up with the latest on Florence by clicking here and you can watch more cameras live below.

