Hersha Parady who played Alice Garvey on the iconic television show has died at 78 after battling a brain tumor.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hersha Parady, the actress who played Alice Garvey on Little House on the Prairie, has passed away in her son's Norfolk home.

Her son Jonathan Peverall posted an update stating that his mother had passed on his GoFundMe page.

The fundraiser, which successfully met their goal of $20,000, had been made requesting help with the medical care Hersha needed while "battling a brain tumor known as meningioma."

She was previously living in Los Angeles when they decided to move her in with family in Norfolk, Virginia.