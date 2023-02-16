A spokesperson for Norfolk Public Schools said the weapon's discovery was made during afternoon dismissal and no one was hurt.

NORFOLK, Va. — Update: Norfolk police announced on Friday that the mother of the child, Letty M. Lopez, 35, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing access to loaded firearm by children.

No one was hurt after a student reportedly brought a gun to school at Little Creek Elementary in Norfolk on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the school division said the weapon's discovery was made during afternoon dismissal and "a teacher acted immediately" to alert school administrators, who called Norfolk police and "enacted safety and security protocols".

Norfolk police said that when officers arrived around 3:30 p.m., school staff turned over a handgun. Investigators did not say if it was loaded at the time.

No one was hurt and everyone went home safely.