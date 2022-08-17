LGBTQ+ non-profit groups see an influx of clients after Casa Ruby shutdown

TransLatinx DMV says at least 50 former Casa Ruby clients have reached out for help after the D.C. AG's Office investigation of alleged financial mismanagement

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Following the shutdown of Casa Ruby's operations in July, advocates say members of the LGBTQ+ community are seeing the immediate effects of losing the D.C.-based organization.

"The needs that I am seeing right now is the fear of losing health insurance because they used to use Casa Ruby as an address," said Alexa Rodriguez, founder of TransLatinx DMV to WUSA9. Rodriguez says other people have reportedly had issues enrolling at Carlos Rosario International Public Charter School where they are taking English and GED courses.

Casa Ruby's Georgia Avenue address in Northwest was used by clients like Giovane Castillo who could not provide residency in the District. Castillo says he has struggled to obtain documentation to prove he resides in D.C. and now he is scrambling to get the proof before classes start back up in September.

Rodriguez has taken to Facebook Live to inform the Spanish-speaking LGBTQ+ community about what steps they need to take if they are affected by Casa Ruby's closure, but her group is limited in its capacity.

"The thing is that it's just me and two other volunteers that are supporting all these people. We do not have a physical space so we do over the phone and computer, and we all have a regular job," said Rodriguez who is trying to raise funds to hire a staff member who can handle these cases. She says that fundraising poses a challenge for grassroots groups like hers because Casa Ruby's financial woes have led to a lack of trust from the community and potential donors.

The D.C. Attorney General's Office has named the Wanda Alston Foundation as the outside party in charge of stabilizing the management of Casa Ruby after a Washington Post investigation revealed allegations of mismanaged funds and failure to pay employees and vendors.

In an August 11 virtual court hearing, founder Ruby Corado disputed the accusations.

Casa Ruby was founded in 2012, and provided services for the LGBTQ+ community like preventive health, housing, social services, immigration, and victims of violence assistance.

Whitman-Walker says they are also getting an influx of former Casa Ruby clients seeking their help. The organization says that those who are struggling should call their service hotline to be redirected to the appropriate department. Meghan Davies, the Chief of Programs says they can provide a wide range of help including legal services, public benefits, and access to medications which fills the void for most areas left behind by Casa Ruby, except housing.

Casa Ruby's website says they provided emergency and short-term housing, as well as transitional living for members of the LGBTQ+ Community.

Rodriguez says she has been in contact with groups like SMYAL that can provide shelter for younger adults 18-24; anyone older will have to rely on the D.C. Department of Human Services.