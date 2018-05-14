WASHINGTON -- Virginia high school students will perform as the opening act for Jon Bon Jovi at Capitol One Arena Monday night.

The five students are part of the band ‘Never Born to Follow.’ Monday night’s performance is during Bon Jovi's “This House Is Not For Sale Tour.”

“This is an opportunity that only comes once in a lifetime, if that,” lead singer Zack Jones said. “We are super excited and we want to make the most of this moment and whatever comes from this.”

RELATED: Drummer for 'Black Panther' movie talks about his DC roots

Never Born to Follow is made up of Tuscarora High School seniors Zach Jones on vocals, Derek Johnson on bass, Allan Fogelson on drums and cello, and junior Nick Beers on guitar. Woodgrove High School senior Jesse Hill plays the saxophone.

The performance at Capitol One Arena starts at 7:30 p.m.

The band won this opportunity through the Bon Jovi Opening Act Contest. Through the contest, bands uploaded an audition for a chance to perform during one of the tour dates.

The local students will perform a 20-minute set playing all original songs. The teens hope to meet and learn from the legendary Jon Bon Jovi.

“I have a huge amount of respect for what he’s brought to classic rock,” saxophonist Jesse Hill said. “How to be our own and have our own sound is definitely something I can hope to learn.”

RELATED: Boyfriend mistakenly buys tickets for bagpipe band instead of Red Hot Chili Peppers

The teens started performing together in 2015. They won the 2017 Loudoun Battle of the Bands.

After this major gig, the band will play at the Music of the Manor Festival in Leesburg. The band is ready to get back in the studio to make new music.

To learn more about the band and its latest EP, check out NBTF’s website.

© 2018 WUSA