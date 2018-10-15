LEESBURG, Va. -- Parents of Tuscarora High School students are criticizing the handling of an alleged sexual assault involving a football player, saying the school should have informed the community sooner.

Leesburg police said they were wrapping up their interviews Monday and could decide on charges Tuesday.

On Friday, the Tuscarora High School football team played its first game since the shocking allegations came to light.

"This was a serious allegations that really rocked our community," said Beth Barts, a Leesburg parent and candidate for the Loudoun County School Board in the Leesburg district.

Barts and other parents say it shouldn't have taken five days to find out there was a police investigation underway at Tuscarora. According to a WUSA9 source and the Loudoun Times Mirror, a player was held down and assaulted after practice in the boys locker room on October 1.

A Loudoun County Public Schools spokesman said they found out about the allegations on Friday, Oct. 5.

The Loudoun Times Mirror first reported the story on Oct. 9.

PREVIOUS | Police investigating alleged sex assault incident at Tuscarora High School

The next day, October 10, Loudoun Schools put out their first statement saying there was an alleged incident and that Leesburg police were investigating.

On Friday, LCPS put out another statement confirming it involved members of the football team, that no more than three people were involved, and that there was no threat to other students.

"Behaviors such as those alleged in this case will not be tolerated and will result in severe disciplinary consequences," said Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Williams.

One parent posted online that he was shocked at the overall lack of communications.

He wrote, "The response to the rape allegations is honestly shocking, basically, 'move along, there's nothing to see here!'"

"Once an administration is informed, there should be a protocol. When it comes to a safety concern, parents don't need specific information, but they need to know their child is safe....We were informed five days later. I would have liked to have seen that maybe four days before," said Barts.

Sources tell WUSA9 that there have been suspensions and that the three players implicated were not at the game Friday night.

The Loudoun School system was recently criticized for withholding information in different situation at Lucketts Elementary school. It took a nearly a month before parents were notified of a potential threat involving a teacher's boyfriend. The school system's spokesperson admits they could've done things differently in that case.

© 2018 WUSA