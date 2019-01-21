LEESBURG, Va. — Police are investigating after Ku Klux Klan fliers were found in the Leesburg area a day before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Fliers were found throughout the North King Street area of town just after 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The KKK fliers were first reported outside of a business in the downtown corridor of town.

They appeared to contain propaganda material and were most likely placed around the area due to the close proximity of Dr. Martin Luther King Day.

Police said the fliers were not specifically targeting any particular individual.

The investigation into the incident continues.

The NAACP Loudoun put out the following response:

It has been brought to our attention that the KKK has distributed hate flyers again, on the eve of the MLK Day of Celebration and Unity.

The NAACP continues to be united with our brothers and sisters in Loudoun County in our unwavering commitment to equality, justice and the elimination of race-based discrimination.

While we understand the intent of the KKK is to terrorize, we refuse to give in to any grounds of progress and be distracted by their futile efforts. We will march forward together and work toward reconciliation and unity.

In the past, we have responded through protests and vigils. Today, our response is through policy. We are working with Atty General Mark Herring, Chair Phyllis Randall, the Leesburg Police Department and our elected offices to craft policy of a hate crime ordinance that will provide the path that makes leafleting a prosecutable crime.

We encourage you remain fiercely united to loving our neighbors and continuing community conversations around race. We encourage you to participate in the community conversation scheduled on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 6:00-8:30 pm at Evergreen Church in Leesburg.