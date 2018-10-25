LEESBURG, Va. -- A 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds students of Tuscarora High School have been charged in an alleged sexual assault incident involving members of the football team.

One of the students has been charged with sexual battery and the other two have been charged with assault and battery. The identities of the students have not been released due to their age.

On Oct. 1st, the teens allegedly assaulted an underclassman on the football team. It reportedly happened in the boys locker room.

The Loudoun-Times Mirror first reported that a football player was sexually assault by another player while other players held him down.

Leesburg police were not saying whether or not it was a sexual assault. They called it an incident, which they were investigating.

A Tuscarora football player who knows the people involved spoke to WUSA9. He said the victim was very upset and told many people about the incident, which happened on Oct. 1st.

The player said that the boys who held the boy down did not realize what the other boy was about to do.

