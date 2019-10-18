WASHINGTON — A lawyer in Alexandria filed an extension in court so he and his nine-year-old son could "stay up late watching baseball."

William Friedman filed an extension for a summary judgement he had due Friday, court documents said. He requested the extension on Tuesday in order to watch the Nationals duel the St. Louis Cardinals.

"Washington D.C.'s professional baseball team, the Nationals ("Nats"), began this baseball season by losing 31 of its first 50 games," the request said. "Since that time, due in part to the unflagging support of a certain nine-year-old boy closely associated with undersigned counsel, the wheels of justice have turned and the team has rightfully advanced deep in the baseball playoffs."

The Washington Nationals celebrate their historic National League Championship Series win against the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The request was approved, and his Oct. 18 deadline was moved to Oct. 21.

"With the consent of the parents and baseball fans at the Department of Justice, this request is unopposed," the motion said.

Friedman and his son were able to watch the Nationals defeat the Cardinals 7-4 on Tuesday.

