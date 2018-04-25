Police are investigating a homicide after 18-year-old was found fatally shot inside a car Tuesday night.

Laurel Police were called to a car accident in the 15800 block of Millbrook Lane around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old William Riley, Jr. of Howard County, inside the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

After interviewing multiple witnesses, officers determined that Riley was shot inside his car on Millbrook Lane.

Police said that while Riley attempted to drive away, but crashed into a parked car.

He was transported to Prince George’s Hospital Center where he later died.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting at this time, but say it does not appear to be random.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or its aftermath to give them a call at 301-498-0092. They also want homeowners with surveillance cameras to check it and notify them if they captured any portion of this incident.

© 2018 WUSA