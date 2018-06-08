Stray bullet leaves 19-year-old woman cr — LAUREL, Md. -- A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet while she was walking from her car late Sunday night in Laurel, Howard County police.

Investigators believe the woman was walking from her car in the 9000 block of Canterbury Riding when she was hit by a stray bullet. When officers got to the scene they found the victim. She was taken to Shock Trauma and is in critical condition.

A witness told police that they saw a group of young males running from the area after the shots were fired.

Police are offering a reward of up to $1,500 for help in identifying the suspects.

Anyone who heard or saw anything in the area, or who has information about the incident, is urged to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov. Investigators are also asking any residents in the area with home surveillance or doorbell cameras to contact police.

