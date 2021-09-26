Man found dead in vehicle after overnight shooting in Laurel

Authorities are working to determine a motive after a man was fatally shot near Baltimore Ave.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Laurel near Baltimore Avenue and Mulberry Street.

Police responded to the scene around 9:50 pm on Saturday for reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found a man inside of a vehicle who had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Prince George's County Police have not yet released a motive or the identity of the victim.

A woman was fatally shot in a separate incident Friday night in the 10900 block of Hackberry Court in Clinton. The victim was found outside a home in the area suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She later died at an area hospital.