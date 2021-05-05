Prince George's County police working to identify driver found dead in an SUV in Landover

An investigation conducted by Prince George's County Police suggests the SUV had just struck an unoccupied parked car before ultimately hitting a fence.

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department and the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department are investigating the death of a man who they say was found dead in an SUV in Landover.

On May 1, Prince George's County first responders were called to the 6500 block of Columbia Park Road just before 6 p.m. for reports of a driver that was believed to be dead inside of an SUV.

The preliminary investigation conducted by Prince George's County Police suggests the SUV had just struck an unoccupied parked car before ultimately hitting a fence. The SUV then caught on fire, police said.

An autopsy is underway to determine the driver’s official cause of death. The adult white male was driving a tan 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Delaware tags. Efforts are underway to identify the driver so his family can be notified, police said.

Anyone with information on this case or the driver’s identity is asked to call Prince George's County Police Department at 301-731-4422.