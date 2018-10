LANDOVER, Md.- Prince George's County Police are investigating a car crash that left one man dead Sunday morning in Landover.

We are working a fatal vehicle collision on Landover Road at Matthew Henson Avenue. One adult male pronounced dead on scene. Landover Road is shut down in both directions at Kenmoor Drive. The Landover Rd ramp from MLK Jr Hwy is also shut down. #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/XZum5ngR9l — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 21, 2018

Officials were called to Landover Road at Matthew Henson Avenue for the accident, police said.

The victim was declared dead on the scene.

Landover Road is shut down in both directions at Kenmoor Drive.

The Landover Road ramp from MLK Jr. Highway is also shut down while police continue their investigation.

