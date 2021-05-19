x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Landover

Military helicopter makes 'precautionary landing' in FedEx Field parking lot

Officials say there are no injuries to report and no damage to the helicopter at this time.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A military helicopter made a "precautionary landing" due to a technical issue in the FedEx Field parking lot Wednesday afternoon, according to officials at Joint Base Andrews.

Officials at Joint Base Andrews tell WUSA9 that an aircraft with the First Helicopter Squadron out of JBA made a precautionary landing at FedEx field just after 12:45 p.m. due to a technical issue.

The helicopter that made the emergency landing is an Air Force UH1N Huey. Officials said there are no injuries to report and no damage to the helicopter

A team from Joint Base Andrews is arriving on the scene to further assess the aircraft and to complete an official investigation behind the cause of the technical issue.

SKY9 was above the FedEx Field parking lot as crews were working to assess the aircraft.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.

RELATED: Officials: Man wearing 'mouse ears' roamed Joint Base Andrews for 5 hours, boarded aircraft

RELATED: Man in custody after claiming to have explosive device near Joint Base Andrews' main gate, officials say

RELATED: Drug paraphernalia found on the man who rammed his truck - multiple times - into security gate at Prince George's military base

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.