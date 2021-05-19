Military helicopter makes 'precautionary landing' in FedEx Field parking lot

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A military helicopter made a "precautionary landing" due to a technical issue in the FedEx Field parking lot Wednesday afternoon, according to officials at Joint Base Andrews.
Officials at Joint Base Andrews tell WUSA9 that an aircraft with the First Helicopter Squadron out of JBA made a precautionary landing at FedEx field just after 12:45 p.m. due to a technical issue.
The helicopter that made the emergency landing is an Air Force UH1N Huey. Officials said there are no injuries to report and no damage to the helicopter
A team from Joint Base Andrews is arriving on the scene to further assess the aircraft and to complete an official investigation behind the cause of the technical issue.
SKY9 was above the FedEx Field parking lot as crews were working to assess the aircraft.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.
