15 left homeless after Prince George's County apartment fire

The fire happened Wednesday morning in the 6400 block of Landover Road.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Fifteen people were left homeless after a fire tore through an apartment complex in Prince George's County, Maryland on Wednesday morning.

At 8:03 a.m., fire crews responded to the 6400 block of Landover Road for the report of an apartment fire.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS said there was a fire on the top floor of the building. Firefighters were able to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported, but 15 people were left homeless as a result of the fire.

Prince George's County Office of Emergency Management will assist the 15 people affected.

No other information on the fire was immediately available.

