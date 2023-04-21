Koko Da Doll, star of 'Kokomo City,' killed in Atlanta shooting at 35

"Koko was one of Atlanta’s finest and most loving transgender women. Koko had a heart of gold and spread nothing but love and light," an online fundraiser read.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Koko Da Doll, a beloved member of the Atlanta LGTBQ+ community and star of the transgender documentary "Kokomo City," was shot and killed in Atlanta at 35 years old.

On the night of April 18, Atlanta Police said a woman was killed in a shooting at 2457 M.L.K. Jr Dr., which is the Holmes Shopping Plaza. APD said when officers arrived, they found her shot to death.

11Alive verified through an online fundraiser that the woman who was killed was Koko -- also known by her loved ones as Rasheeda Williams.

"This is such a tragic moment for our family. We lost a beautiful soul to a senseless murder," the online fundraiser read. "Koko was one of Atlanta’s finest and most loving transgender women. Koko had a heart of gold and spread nothing but love and light to those she came across. To know Koko is to love her, she loved her family and friends to the core of her heart."

11Alive's Cody Alcorn spoke with Koko's best friend Dominque Silver, who added, “Koko Da Doll was a light to all of us in the trans community; with her music career on the rise and the movie coming out soon, Koko was a pioneer in the community, and her legacy will live on with all of us.”

The online fundraiser described Koko as ambitious, always being there for her family and friends and having a smile that could light up a room.

"When Koko entered the room she always brought her beautiful bright smile, you couldn’t help but to embrace her! She cherished her love(d) ones and we cherished and embraced her! She chased her dreams as an artist and entertainer," according to the online fundraiser.

Now, family and friends search for answers and justice for Koko's death.

"If you know anything pertaining to this devastating incident, don’t hesitate to communicate with the family. No one can ever prepare to bury a loved one," the online fundraiser said.

In an update on Friday, Atlanta Police released a video showing an individual they are trying to identify as detectives investigate Koko's killing.