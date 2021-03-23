DC revokes first liquor license during pandemic | 'Imminent danger'

Investigators said Kiss Lounge had long history of violating DC alcohol laws

WASHINGTON — DC has revoked its first liquor license during the pandemic. On March 17, 2021 Kiss Lounge, located at 637 T St. NW, lost its liquor license after an undercover sting.

Owners are now banned from holding a liquor license in the District for 5 years, according to the Alcohol Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA).

The club was cited for several violations, including being over capacity, after hours alcohol sales and not enforcing masks.

On the night of January 29, 2021, an ABRA investigator followed up on a complaint at the bar. The investigator said they witnessed customers gaining entrance to the Shaw nightclub after someone unlocked the front door. Once inside, she witnessed the club was over capacity, customers were unmasked, people were smoking hookah and alcohol was being served after the 10 p.m. cut off.

The report indicated employees even developed a system of barking like dogs to act as a look out when police were in the area.

According to the order, owners “intentionally and willfully violated various rules and regulations designed to protect the public from the spread of COVID-19 and staff engaged in a premeditated effort to evade detection with the knowledge of the ownership.”

Investigators deemed Kiss Lounge an “imminent danger” with owners “unfit to be trusted to comply” because they have proven to have a “general contempt for the law that endangers safety of staff, customers, and the general public.”