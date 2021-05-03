Kings Dominion set to open May 22, hiring 2,000 employees

The Virginia amusement park is looking to hire more than 2,000 employees.

DOSWELL, Va. — In a hopeful sign of a looming return to normalcy, Virginia amusement park Kings Dominion has announced it plans to hire over 2,100 employees as it seeks to fully open for the summer season.

The park is hosting a virtual hiring event Saturday March 13. Registration and details are available here.

A park spokesperson conceded, pun intended, that its 2020 season was a bit of a roller coaster. Kings Dominion is located in Doswell, Virginia about halfway between Fredericksburg and Richmond.

The park was not able to open in 2020 due to COVID-19. It did host 'Kings Dominion Taste of the Season: An Outdoor Holiday Experience' for several weeks in December.

Kings Dominion is targeting Saturday, May 22 as its opening date for 2021.

Time is flyin' - only 80 days separating you from the thrills 😆



Who else is counting down to May 22? pic.twitter.com/gnGgAK6038 — Kings Dominion (@KingsDominionVA) March 3, 2021

“We're very excited. I think that’s a great look and an optimistic thing for people to look forward to for the summer and get that glimpse of normal,” said Kings Dominion Spokesperson Maggie Sellers.

According to a news release, job opportunities are available in all park operating areas, including rides, merchandise, lifeguards, park services, food and beverage, guest services and more. The virtual hiring day will offer information about available jobs and individual interviews with hiring teams. The park is also offering contact-free onboarding and virtual orientation to help hires prepare to start work.

“We are so excited to start welcoming back associates and guests to the park. As our community looks to return to work or pick up shifts this summer, our virtual hiring day offers a safe and informative way to connect with our hiring teams now,” said Bridgette Bywater, Kings Dominion vice president and general manager in a statement.

Without turning everything upside down, the park has a big focus on COVID-19 safety protocols.